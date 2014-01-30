30th Anniversary of Macintosh

This was the first market personal computer with graphical interface and mouse.
The principle of Macintosh’s first computer was amazingly simple.
For that time Macintosh featured a faster Motorola 68000 processor and sound.
In conclusion on January 24 1984 Apple introduced Macintosh. Price wasn’t as cheap as they expected (2495$), but the main fact is that Macintosh managed to penatrate into IBM world.
For the celebration of 30th Anniversary Jonathan Zufi has created a new website that includes photos of Macintosh computers from the beginning .
"To celebrate Mac's 30th birthday, I've created this micro site for all the world to enjoy. In 2009, I started taking photos of every Apple product ever made since 1976. Then I turned them into a really big photo site. I hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane, and I hope that the Macintosh's anniversary brings your happy memories of your own experience with Apple."
