Twitter for iOS has been updated

Blogvasion Team Thursday, January 30, 2014 , , , ,
Official Twitter app for iOS has been updated to version 6.1, it brings us new options and features
It also introduces easier reply system in which you are allowed to reply with photos.
New updated Twitter will remind you to do @mention of your friends so that more and more people would be able to see it.
You can also reply with a photo using gallery icon when you click on a tweet.

You can download updated Twitter 6.1 from the App Store

Ashley said...

I like the Twitter application since the last update, the interface is very good on iOS

March 18, 2014 at 1:08 PM
Swipe Solve said...

Easier reply system is interesting. You are now allowed to reply with photos.

September 18, 2014 at 7:25 PM

