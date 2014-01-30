Twitter for iOS has been updated

It also introduces easier reply system in which you are allowed to reply with photos.
New updated Twitter will remind you to do @mention of your friends so that more and more people would be able to see it.
You can also reply with a photo using gallery icon when you click on a tweet.
You can download updated Twitter 6.1 from the App Store
I like the Twitter application since the last update, the interface is very good on iOS
Easier reply system is interesting. You are now allowed to reply with photos.
