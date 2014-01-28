Weather Forcast App Dark Sky gets new design and has been updated

For it’s exact weather forecast predictions, App Dark Sky has been one of the best apps for the iPhone. Updated app is full of new features such as 24-hour and next-week forecasts.

In studying how people use weather apps (ours and others), it’s become clear that the next 24 hours is hugely important. So much so that we’ve devoted an entire screen to a full breakdown of what’s going to happen in the next day. You’ll get a quick text summary, plus a timeline of cloud cover, precipitation, and temperature. You can see the high and low temperatures, and when the sun will rise and set.









Previous Dark Sky App was impartially limited and was the product of kickstarter campaign. It offered very accurate weather forecast but it didn’t supply any information of what might happen next hour.Updated version 4.0 introduces a new interface and a number of new features.The Dark Sky team announces:App also includes “feels like” feature, you can check weather the temperature is falling or rising, and how far away is nearest snow blower or rain .The map and radar features are new too ,they let you explore weather pattens on 3-D and they have even more data than before, you can check it in the video: