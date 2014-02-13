Apple Suppliers Do Not Use Unethically Sourced Tantalum

According to the 2014 Supplier Responsibility Report issued by Apple yesterday, Apple's suppliers do not use unethically sourced tantalum. The report is based on the audit done by third-party auditors.This means that the materials used to build your favorite device have not been gathered in war-torn regions of Africa. The report also highlights a number of other achievements for 2013 such as driving suppliers to achieve a 95% compliance rate with the company's standard maximum 60-hour workweek.Apple also take maximum care to avoid exploiting underage work force. When the company revealed one of its Chinese suppliers to be systematically engaging in such a practice, Apple dropped the supplier.