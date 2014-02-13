Apple Suppliers Do Not Use Unethically Sourced Tantalum
This means that the materials used to build your favorite device have not been gathered in war-torn regions of Africa. The report also highlights a number of other achievements for 2013 such as driving suppliers to achieve a 95% compliance rate with the company's standard maximum 60-hour workweek.
Apple also take maximum care to avoid exploiting underage work force. When the company revealed one of its Chinese suppliers to be systematically engaging in such a practice, Apple dropped the supplier.
