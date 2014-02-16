Don't Expect 12.9-inch iPad or third-gen iPad mini in 2014

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is famous for predicting Apple's product releases, issued a report on Saturday. In the report obtained by AppleInsider, Ming-Chi Ku predicted that overall iPad shipments will actually decline this year. The logic behind this prediction is based on the assumption that Apple will only refresh iPad Air in 2014. The device shall be gaining a next-generation A8 processor and Touch ID fingerprint sensor late in the third quarter of the year.Ming-Chi Kuo also predicts that Apple's resources will be directed towards development of the next iPad Air and a new 12.9-inch iPad. The bigger iPad also requires considerable rework of Apple's operating system. As a result, Kuo said that the chances of a new iPad mini model in the second half of 2014 are "slim."Kuo also speculates, that higher priority has been placed on finishing the iWatch operating system. iWatch is expected later this year.