Estimated features of iPhone 6

Blogvasion Team Wednesday, February 05, 2014 , , , ,
Almost all the sources announce that this year Apple is going to acquaintance two new models of iPhone.
One of them, named KDB Daewoo Securities even has announced expected Features. As they say one of them will have 5.5” inch display ,while another will have4.7-4.8inch″
We offer estimated technical characteristics of 5.5”
Phone 6 will sport 4.7/4.8 or 5.5″ display with a 1920x1080p (440ppi), or a 2272×1280 (510ppi) IGZO Display and will be powered by A8 chip (64-bit) with iOS 7.2
Also it will have Image recognition scanner, Wireless Charging Solution and Mobile payments system iBeacon.
iPhone 6 with 4.8” display will have the same features, but the screen resolution will be 1920 x 1080 (440ppi).
For the fall of 2014 we will know for sure what features will have Apple’s new phones.

2 comments :

asima khan said...

Wonderful collection..!!
Nice job.Iphone

March 28, 2014 at 5:14 AM
Shobhit Jhalani said...

We only serve satisfaction in 100% to all our customers....
Get the most of it... Prices lowest in UAE this festive season...!!

All Designs, Colours, Variants of iPhone 4/4s, iPhone5/5s and iPhone6/6plus NOW!! Easy shop on www.iphoneuae.com or call +971 56 652 4170 for same-day delivery.

November 26, 2014 at 7:48 AM

Post a Comment

Follow:

More

Blog Archive

Apple iPhone Blog ©2007-2016 Apple iPhone Blog. Template based on