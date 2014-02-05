Estimated features of iPhone 6

One of them, named KDB Daewoo Securities even has announced expected Features. As they say one of them will have 5.5” inch display ,while another will have4.7-4.8inch″
We offer estimated technical characteristics of 5.5”
Phone 6 will sport 4.7/4.8 or 5.5″ display with a 1920x1080p (440ppi), or a 2272×1280 (510ppi) IGZO Display and will be powered by A8 chip (64-bit) with iOS 7.2
Also it will have Image recognition scanner, Wireless Charging Solution and Mobile payments system iBeacon.
iPhone 6 with 4.8” display will have the same features, but the screen resolution will be 1920 x 1080 (440ppi).
For the fall of 2014 we will know for sure what features will have Apple’s new phones.
2 comments :
Wonderful collection..!!
Nice job.Iphone
