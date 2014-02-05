Estimated features of iPhone 6





Almost all the sources announce that this year Apple is going to acquaintance two new models of iPhone.One of them, named KDB Daewoo Securities even has announced expected Features. As they say one of them will have 5.5” inch display ,while another will have4.7-4.8inch″We offer estimated technical characteristics of 5.5”Phone 6 will sport 4.7/4.8 or 5.5″ display with a 1920x1080p (440ppi), or a 2272×1280 (510ppi) IGZO Display and will be powered by A8 chip (64-bit) with iOS 7.2Also it will have Image recognition scanner, Wireless Charging Solution and Mobile payments system iBeacon.iPhone 6 with 4.8” display will have the same features, but the screen resolution will be 1920 x 1080 (440ppi).For the fall of 2014 we will know for sure what features will have Apple’s new phones.