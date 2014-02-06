How to Customize iOS 7 with Springtomize 3: Latest News

The wait is over! Springtomize 3, one of the most popular and keenly awaited jailbreak tweaks has been released earlier this week. It’s the perfect solution to customize your iOS 7 and now available on Cydia. Springtomize 3 lets you customize almost anything in iOS without any trouble. That’s why it’s called the mother of all jailbreak tweaks.

Springtomize allows you customize

This section allows you customize the duration of animations by enabling Custom Speed Toggle.

App Slider

This feature of Springtomize lets you customize the app switcher or multitasking tray:

Control Center: You can hide Control Center sections such as Quick Launch, Brightness, media controls, Airdrop and Settings along with hiding the line separator

You can change the animation speed, the size of the icon and layout of icons on Home screen gives you the option to increase the numbers of rows and columns

You can give the Cover flow effect to the applications in the folder

Enables nested folders and the pinch to close gestures for folders

Springtomize lets you modify iOS folders in a plenty of ways

This feature allows you to add the cover flow effect to your dock

And you can also change the size of icons in the iPhone dock for getting more on the dock

You can make the background of dock transparent

You can hide the iPhone dock

Icons:

It enables you

Lock the layout, hide badges, Newsstand and various other icons from Home screen; disable wiggling animation, uninstall option to stop them from being unintentionally uninstalled.

Lock Screen:

With the help of Springtomize 3, you can customize the lock screen and many other things like

You can hide the grabber for the camera app

It lets you modify font size, the effect of the time and date displayed on the Home screen





Pages:

It also allows you change the pages of the Home screen in many ways like

You can remove the dots that appear just above the dock

Disable spotlight and change the size and layout of icons on the Home screen

Make Cover flow effect and hide labels













Status Bar:

You can change the Carrier logo and replace the time displayed with a custom string. Moreover, you can

hide all the status bar by tapping on the toggles with on/off option.

Once you are done with the changes, Springtomize will prompt you to make all the above changes in the Status bar.

You can get Springtomize 3 on Cydia by spending $3 and if you’ve already purchased, you can upgrade to the latest one. iPhone5S users may face some troubles on the new Springtomize 3 and I’d suggest them wait for a while until the issue is resolved.







