Production of iWatches will start in July and last till September. At this moment it’s planed to manufacture 2 millions of panel. Screen size will be 1.52, The technology of the screen will be similar to the existing LG Flex. It means that iWatch will have a curved screen.
LG Display will begin producing iWatch's screen
Blogvasion Team Monday, February 03, 2014 Apple , iWatch , Rumors
Production of iWatches will start in July and last till September. At this moment it’s planed to manufacture 2 millions of panel. Screen size will be 1.52, The technology of the screen will be similar to the existing LG Flex. It means that iWatch will have a curved screen.
0 comments :
Post a Comment