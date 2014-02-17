No More Flappy Bird Copy-cats in App Store

Source:

iMore

Bad news for Flappy Bird copy-cats. Apple is rejecting apps with a word Flappy in the title. At least Vancouver-based game designer Ken Carpenter's game was rejected by the App Store.As soon as the original Flappy Bird was removed from the App Store by its developer, a gazillion of other clones of the game tried to capitalize on the popularity of the original Flappy Bird.Obviously, some of the clones achieved considerable success and such games are now simply re-branding their names: Flappy Bee has become Jumpy Bee.This is the right move from Apple to clean the app store. What do you think?