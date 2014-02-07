pickWEB for iOS

The application also stands out with its simplicity: with only two taps you’re getting redirected to a selection of websites in your chosen category.
If you are looking for a reliable companion to guide you to an ever more complex webscape, you should definitely give pickWEB a try.
Usability is simple: You choose from a selection of predefined categories, each revealing a finer selection of sub-categories once selected. Tap those and you get redirected to the developer’s web-site with an overview of relevant website links.
The App also features “favorite” list, where you can compile and manage your own links. Great for usability is the multi-language interface, with currently 5 available languages: English, French, German, Russian, and Ukrainian.
The registration is not obligatory but in order to add new sites you like, save app preferences and to be able to use the “Most Viewed” function, registration is needed on pickinfo.web - which is quick and easy.
The app is also available on Android, Windows Phone and Microsoft Windows.
A few more features of pickWEB:
• Sort your links by rating or in alphabetical order
• User Account management
• Country-specific directory
• Quick access to popular subdirectories
• Add your own link
So go ahead and give it a try - its free!
