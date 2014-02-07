pickWEB for iOS

Blogvasion Team Friday, February 07, 2014 ,

Today we are introducing pickWEB for iOS. This App puts a directory of the most interesting websites in a handy format right at your fingertips. It was released for iPhone as well as iPad and requires iOS 4.3 or later.

What’s interesting is the fact that the lists are not created by automated scripts, but are hand-picked and regularly checked for not only dead links, but also the actuality of the website content
The application also stands out with its simplicity: with only two taps you’re getting redirected to a selection of websites in your chosen category.

If you are looking for a reliable companion to guide you to an ever more complex webscape, you should definitely give pickWEB a try.

Usability is simple: You choose from a selection of predefined categories, each revealing a finer selection of sub-categories once selected. Tap those and you get redirected to the developer’s web-site with an overview of relevant website links.

The App also features “favorite” list, where you can compile and manage your own links. Great for usability is the multi-language interface, with currently 5 available languages: English, French, German, Russian, and Ukrainian.

The registration is not obligatory but in order to add new sites you like, save app preferences and to be able to use the “Most Viewed” function, registration is needed on pickinfo.web - which is quick and  easy.
 The app is also available on Android, Windows Phone and Microsoft Windows.
A few more features of pickWEB:
Sort your links by rating or in alphabetical order
User Account management
Country-specific directory
Quick access to popular subdirectories
Add your own link
So go ahead and give it a try - its free!

