Samsung and Apple CEOs Meet But Fail to Reach an Agreement

Blogvasion Team Friday, February 14, 2014
According to the Korean version of ZDNet, the head of the mobile division at Samsung Electronics, JK Shin and Apple's CEO Tim Cook met in the US last week.

While not confirmed by Samsung, the meeting is nevertheless very important for the two companies as the verdict is approaching quickly. According to the sources, the top executives failed to reach an agreement.

The court will announce its final verdict after the 19th. For Samsung this may translate into $930 million of damages payable to Apple.

This is not the first lawsuit that the two technology giants have been involved in since 2011.

