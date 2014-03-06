If you are like us, you don't like waking up in the morning. To make getting up early easier, there shall be some motivation. What about the smell of bacon? That's precisely what "Wake Up And Smell The Bacon" from Oscar Mayer's can do for you.
This strange device and the corresponding app is all you need to make your waking up less painful and more pleasant. Simply, set the alarm and you will wake you up with the sound of sizzling bacon and pork-scented perfume.
The only bad news is that the device is not on sale yet and the only way to own one is to participate in a contest at the official website. Ready for a tasty morning? Try to get your device here.
