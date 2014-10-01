Apple Might Launch Gold iPads Soon and a 12.9 Inch Model Too

According to the news from Bloomberg, Apple is about to launch a gold iPad. The 9.7 inch iPad in Gold variant shall hit the market by the end of this month. If you own a gold iPhone, you can now match it with the gold iPad.More interesting is the news about the larger version of iPad. According to the same sources, Apple is about to unveil as 12.9 inch iPad. The device most likely will miss this holiday season and shall be officially available sometime next year.The gold versions of the devices might not appeal your taste. However, the larger iPad is certainly something more interesting, at least for us.