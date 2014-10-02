Got Bluetooth Problems? Blame iOS8

More and more users report Bluetooth problems. The problem is significant if you used your iPhone with your car Bluetooth system.Based on the information available on Apple forums, many new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus devices are affected, as well as previous models with an OS update.Most frequent symptoms are refused or failed pairs or no audio playing even after a successful pair. Disconnects of already paired devices are also common.Unfortunately, the Bluetooth problem is one of the many problems that have been literally pouring in since Apple started rolling out the iOS8 update.What is your experience? Have you been affected by the update adversely? Have your say.