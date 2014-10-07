You Can Damage Your Hair with iPhone 6

Blogvasion Team Tuesday, October 07, 2014 ,

iPhone 6 problem saga continues with the latest "-gate" being nothing more nothing less but a hairgate. Not easy to demonstrate as a bendgate, hairgate might actually be issue. But let's first quickly overview the problem.

According to a brief post at 9to5Mac, your hair may get caught in the gap between the glass and aluminum. When trying to free it out, it hurts obviously.

Some commentators have dismissed the issue and dabbed it as a nonsense. However, given the fact that people have experienced similar issues with other high-end devices, it might be true. However, unlike the bending problem, this hair problem is much more subjective.

And of course, it is less costly to verify too. After all, you don't need to bend and destroy your brand new iPhone.

Does your hair get caught in the gap? Have your say.

6 comments :

Megan Lloyd said...

Good post............you'll like few iPhone 6 accessories

October 15, 2014 at 2:18 PM
Repairs UK said...

Please tell us this is a joke lol

November 8, 2014 at 7:50 PM
angelo said...

This is quite interesting..Is this for real? Anyway,here's one that's for real. I’ve search around and found little give away. I heard Evolutionary Consulting is having a contest. they are giving out Samsung Tablet. You can try your luck just drop by this link on fb.

November 13, 2014 at 11:25 AM
angelo said...

This is quite interesting..Is this for real? Anyway,here's one that's for real. I’ve search around and found little give away. I heard Evolutionary Consulting is having a contest. they are giving out Samsung Tablet. You can try your luck just drop by this link on fb.

November 13, 2014 at 11:27 AM
Mahesh Charjan said...

thanks for sharing this amazing article

December 26, 2014 at 2:02 PM
Dinesh said...

not it all , just simple its working fine. Really good

February 4, 2015 at 12:43 PM

Post a Comment

Follow:

More

Blog Archive

Apple iPhone Blog ©2007-2016 Apple iPhone Blog. Template based on