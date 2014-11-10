Captain Crunch Needs Our Help
This post is our modest effort to spread the word about John Draper's (aka Captain Crunch) illness and the fundraiser to help this legendary person.
For many, he might be a stranger but for the geeky guys and gals out there Captain Crunch is a true legend.
John Draper developed EasyWriter, the first word processor for the Apple II, in 1979.
Voice activated menus, which you probably use regularly, was made possible by the technology also developed by Mr. Draper.
And did you know why he was nicknamed Captain Crunch? Because he used a toy whistle that came in a box of cereal to carry out one of the most interesting phreaking tricks. In a nutshell, with the trick Captain Crunch could disconnect one side of a phone line while the still connected side could enter an operator mode. What possibilities this could give, you can give imagine yourself.
People like John Draper are driven by passion and idea, not money. Despite his contributions to the technology, Mr. Draper is not a wealthy man and now he needs our help to fight his illness and focus on recovery.
Thanks to the Internet we can help. The smallest donation can make a difference and it's really quick and easy to do so on the fundraiser organized by John's friends. Act now!
