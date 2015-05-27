Did the Solar Panels Cause Apple Fire?

According to ABC15 there was a fire at an Apple facility in Mesa on Tuesday morning. The fire which started around 11:30 AM was quickly extinguished by the firefighter crews from from Mesa, Gilbert and Superstition Fire and no injuries have been reported. According to the report, the fire was on solar panels on the roof. How did the solar panels catch the fire is still under investigation. Interestingly, there were two fire alarms. A the firefighrets explained, the facility is large and that explains the second alarm. About 50 employees had to be evacuated.