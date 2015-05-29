iOS Text Bug Fix Coming Soon But Here's a Temporary Solution

Friday, May 29, 2015

A couple of days ago a serious bug was discovered in iOS messages app that could cause your iPhone to restart.

Apple has confirmed this problem and posted a temporary solution on their website yesterday. Here's what you can do:

If Messages quits unexpectedly after you get a text with a specific string of characters

Apple is aware of an iMessage issue caused by a specific series of unicode characters and we will make a fix available in a software update. Until the update is available, you can use these steps to re-open the Messages app.
  1. Ask Siri to "read unread messages."
  2. Use Siri to reply to the malicious message. After you reply, you'll be able to open Messages again.
  3. In Messages, swipe left to delete the entire thread. Or tap and hold the malicious message, tap More, and delete the message from the thread.

