Native Apps for Apple Watch Coming this Fall

If you own Apple Watch then we have some good news for you. According to Apple, developers will be able to start developing native apps for Apple Watch from this fall. Until now developers can only customize iPhone apps for Apple Watch. However, with the new SDK (that is Software Development Kit) developers can create apps directly for the wearable gadget.This shall have a huge implication on the usefulness and usability of Apple Watch. Another advantage is that the native apps shall at least theoretically decrease dependence on iPhone and make Apple Watch a more "stand-alone" device.This information was revealed by Apple's Vice President of Operations Jeff Williams at Re/code's Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Mr. Williams was pressed to reveal sales figures for Apple Watch. However the only information given was that sales were "fantastic".The native Apple Watch app SDK will be previewed at WWDC. We will be covering the details as they happen. Stay tuned.