How Useful is Apple Watch without Your iPhone?

You can use clock functions like clock, alarm, timer, and stopwatch.

You can play music from a pre-synced playlist. You can sync Apple Watch with iPhone by placing it on the charger. You have 2GB of space available. Not much but not bad for a watch either.

Activity app does not require iPhone either. Apple Watch will track stand, move, and exercise actions. We do not know exactly what amount of data Apple Watch will store, however once the devices are in range, the data will be synced with your iPhone.

The same goes for the Workout app. You can use it without your iPhone being in range.

You can display photos from a pre-synced photo album. You will need the Apple Watch app on your iPhone to sync the photos first.

You can use Apple Pay on your Apple Watch without your iPhone being in range.

As you know Apple Watch is a cool new wearable gadget from Apple. You may even own it or you may have used similar devices for Android.How useful is Apple Watch without an iPhone? As it turns out, Apple Watch is quite capable device on its own.Here's a rundown of what can be done with Apple Watch without it being connected to iPhone.As you can see Apple Watch is quite a capable device on its own. However, its full power comes when used together with iPhone.