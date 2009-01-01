Apple iPhone Blog

Would you like to have an app that takes care of your food allergy?

As foods become more diverse each day, it’s so easy to develop a new food allergy or intolerance.

While it may seem like not a big deal to some, in the long run it can cause serious damage to your physical health. Of course they can be life-threatening too like a peanut or shellfish allergy.

But don’t worry.

Getting an early diagnosis and finding a way to live with them, you’ll most certainly evade issues with allergies to different ingredients.

Yes, it will require changing your lifestyle for a bit, as well as, your cooking habits. Yes, it can be very challenging to start, but with the help of the right food allergy app, you can get everything under control.

You’ll have no trouble at all finding an app to use on your latest Apple Watch, iPhone, iPod or iPad.





Moreover, the health information benefits they bring are numerous.





For instance, with them you can:

Determine which foods are bad for you

Shop for the right ingredients

Find restaurants that are food allergy-friendly

Explore healthy recipes

Record everything you eat Below we’ll show you our favorite 8 top food allergy apps that you can download today!

#1 Bulletproof Food Detective

Bulletproof Food Detective App for iPhone This is one of the rare applications that deals with solving the reason for acute and chronic inflammation when eating certain meals.





More precisely, the Bulletproof Food Detective app enables you to see the results as to which food sensitivities you might have to different dishes.





In some cases, you don’t feel that you’re sensitive to certain foods, but your heart rate is rocketing. Heart rate variability testing is a tool that lets you know when that’s the situation, so that you can stop consuming that specific problematic type of food or ingredient. The app was developed in conjunction with HRV testing experts, SweetWaterHRV.com



Some of the apps most useful features are:

Test for food sensitivity

Heart monitor that checks your pulse three times

Breath pacer For a more in-depth instructions with step by step how to guide, we would recommend this one on ilovebuttercoffee.com Device Compatibility iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch.

Requires 30.1mb storage space. Cost

Free to download on the iTunes store.





Get it on the Apple app store here! #2 ShopWell - Healthy Diet & Grocery Food Scanner ShopWell App for iPhone Make the decision of what to buy in the supermarket a ton easier with this free food scanner.





The ShopWell app, in fact, lets you scan the product you’re interested in and tells you what it contains.



By making a profile, state your condition and ShopWell will make sure you stay away from grocery food that harms you. It will even suggest some that match your lifestyle as well as needs.



What’s more, the scanner includes allergy alerts for the most common items such as:

Peanuts,

Lactose,

Eggs,

Gluten, and more. For more information on how they score foods click here

It’s recommended from influencers across the world among which are CNN, USA Today, NBC, food experts et cetera. So, there’re no doubts about its efficiency.

Device Compatibility

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch.

Requires 65.8mb storage space.

Cost

Free to download on the iTunes store.





Get it on the Apple app store here! #3 AllergyEats AllergyEats App for iPhone or iPad If you’re situated in the United States, then this is one of the best food allergies guide you’ll ever need.



Serving satisfied users since 2010, the app contains restaurants in the US that accept and tolerate people allergic or sensitive to specific foods. For this reason, you can easily find the right diners for you.



That’s not all, though. Through it, you’ll be able to read these places’ ratings, other customers’ reviews as well as browse through their menus, make reservations and even get directions to a specific restaurant and so much more. And all of this comes for free!



Read more on the FAQ's section of allergyeats.com

Device Compatibility

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch.

Requires 91.9mb storage space.

Cost Free to download on the iTunes store.



Get it on the Apple app store here! #4 Healthy Diet & Gluten Free, Allergy, GMO Scanner by NxtNutrio NxtNutrio Allergy & GMO Scanner for iPhone Time Magazine recognized it as one of the best health and fitness apps out there in 2014.



Other famous news outlets like USA Today, Tribune and Experience Life followed making this a great companion for food allergic people.



Actually, it helps you see which foods have dangerous ingredients for your allergy. Preservatives, chemicals, additives, sweeteners and such will be displayed to you at once, so that you know what you’re buying. NxtNutrio will go through all the labels for you, making you in charge of your health and not the manufacturers.



To find out more about the in-app purchase option of the monthly subscription service you ca read more on nxtnutrio.com

Device Compatibility

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch.

Requires 9.4mb storage space.

Cost It costs only $3.99 on the iTunes store.





Get it on the Apple app store here! #5 Allergy Journal Allergy Journal App for iPhone or iPad While you’re looking for the reasons for your food allergy or intolerance, you’ll require someone to keep it all together. Allergy Journal can do that.



It’s a tool that records everything you eat, including your symptoms, which you can rate by their intensity. Then you can analyze the data and receive reports for your further use. They’re so accurate and trust-worthy that you can show them to your health care provider.



What you'll get is an app that records what you eat, tracks your symptoms and then analyzes the data to produce an email report for you or your doctor.



The only minor catch is that you should pay $0.99 to download it. But we it’s entirely worth it.

Device Compatibility

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch.

Requires 11.7mb storage space.

Cost It costs only $0.99c on the iTunes store.



Get it on the Apple app store here! #6 Allergy Assist - Save and Share Allergy Profiles Allergy Assist App for iPhone Basically, this app is an ally to parents and caregivers when it comes to the health of children with food allergies. It gives the parents a platform to stay in touch with caregivers at all times.



You only need to make a profile and post all the vital information about your child’s allergy there. This is thanks to the easy-to-use interface. Also, this tool provides helpful lessons about dealing with the condition as well as preventing it.



Another amazing fact is that a part of the developer’s profits are donated to researches connected to food allergies, so you’ll be doing a good deed by using it.



It’s free, so we encourage you to give it a try.

Device Compatibility

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch.

Requires 2.4mb storage space.

Cost Free to download on the iTunes store.



Get it on the Apple app store here! #7 Food Intolerances Food Intolerances App for iPhone or iPad The moment you’re diagnosed with food intolerance the real trouble begins.





Firstly, you have so many things to learn in order to lead a normal and healthy life. The most important ones among them include the details of what you can and cannot eat. That’s why you’ll surely take advantage of any help you can get.



Food Intolerances app deals with exactly this.





The app gives you a database containing more than 700 foods and additives. You just need to select the type of your intolerance and comb through the database. You can do it by filtering and sorting the results. Then, you should read everything that interests you. And finally shop for and cook meals suitable for your health.



You can see more of what the app can do from the developers website at baliza.de

Device Compatibility iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch.

Requires 36.8mb storage space. Cost

It costs $5.99 on the iTunes store.

#8 Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Yummly Recipes App for iPhone or Apple Watch Yummly is the free digital version of the ultimate cookbook made better by having personalized recipes. That way you can evade all the ingredients that cause your food allergy or intolerance in a simple way.



As it includes more than one million recipes, you have countless meals on your hands.





Aside from them, you’ll find loads of accompanying features. Starting from helpful tools, videos with tips and tricks, and articles, to the wonderful interface and shopping option, this is an app you wouldn’t want to turn off.



Furthermore, Yummly recommends meals that might work for you and can connect to the Health app on your device, tracking what you eat.



Find out more how the apps recipe selection works on yummly.co

Device Compatibility

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple Watch, Apple TV

Requires 102mb storage space.