Apple iPhone Blog

Apple vs Windows

Do you use an iPhone?





Good chance you do which is why you are looking if a engineering software will run on a Mac.





If you already use Apple products then you'll know there are major benefits to staying with the same brand.

Easily share files between your iPhone & Mac using AirDrop

Take calls & read iMessages form your iPhone on your Mac

Free up storage on a Mac by storing files in iCloud automatically

Access & listen to your iTunes music on your Mac

Stay with an operating system what you already know how to use A 2011 research poll showed most people would choose to go with Apple vs a regular PC if price was taken out the buying process.

Macbook Buying Tips for Engineering Students

Scientific calculator Laptop computer

Generally speaking, engineers use one of a few select calculators that can handle any calculation that is necessary.

Engineering can be a very demanding course of study, both for you, and your computer, so if you want a computer that will last, you’ll have to consider the following points.

Uses of Computers in Engineering

Recommended Computer Specifications

Minimum Specs Needed

at least 6GB of RAM ,

, at least 500 GB capacity in the hard drive ,

, a good screen resolution,

a dedicated graphics card ,

, a CPU that is an Intel i5 or better.

Recommended Specs for Best Performance

For maximum performance, consider getting a computer with:

8GB of RAM ,

, a solid state hard drive (or SSD for short),

(or SSD for short), a resolution greater than 1600 x 900.

CPU Speed

Operating System

Hard Disk Memory

CATIA,

ANSYS,

Solidworks,

and of course AutoCAD.

RAM

Video Cards

Conclusion