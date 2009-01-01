Apple iPhone Blog

I sure do plus it it has some serious computing power.
Yes, you can run engineering software on different MacBooks as long as you know the specs needed. Apple make beautiful looking computers that just ooze style and sophistication.
These kinds of machines will let you feel like you are already in Silicon Valley where expert software engineers use them too.
Apple vs Windows
Do you use an iPhone?
Good chance you do which is why you are looking if a engineering software will run on a Mac.
If you already use Apple products then you'll know there are major benefits to staying with the same brand.
- Easily share files between your iPhone & Mac using AirDrop
- Take calls & read iMessages form your iPhone on your Mac
- Free up storage on a Mac by storing files in iCloud automatically
- Access & listen to your iTunes music on your Mac
- Stay with an operating system what you already know how to use
A 2011 research poll showed most people would choose to go with Apple vs a regular PC if price was taken out the buying process.
Macbook Buying Tips for Engineering StudentsSo it’s finally time for you to head off to college.
Maybe you are lucky enough to be going to one of the best places to study engineering in the world like:
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Stanford University
- University of California-Berkeley
- California Institute of Technology
There are so many things that you don’t understand about the environment that you are about to put yourself into for the next four years of your life.
If you are an engineering student, there is an added level of stress.
Studying to be an engineer is not an easy major, be it mechanical, chemical, civil, electrical or computer engineering. No course of college study is easy, to be fair, but engineering is one of the more difficult majors for certain.
Math and science are not things that you can pretend you know. On top of that, you may need to buy a few new electronics to help you out.
You will have two vital, very expensive tools with you throughout your college career, and may even keep them with you for your first job.
- Scientific calculator
- Laptop computer
Generally speaking, engineers use one of a few select calculators that can handle any calculation that is necessary.The same is not true of a laptop computer. Computers come in a wide variety of abilities and range from more than affordable to way out of reach. School rarely tell you which computer to purchase, so you’re going to need to think about this decision before you go out and buy one.
Engineering can be a very demanding course of study, both for you, and your computer, so if you want a computer that will last, you’ll have to consider the following points.
Uses of Computers in EngineeringYou will use your computer extensively during your time as an engineering student. From designing to modeling, communication to analysis, computers are a valuable tool in the field.
A typical use of computers in the field of engineering is computer aided drafting or CAD. With this program you will be creating devices, optimizing processes, and analyzing previously existing equipment to ascertain how different conditions may impact the design.
For this, you will want a computer that is capable of storing and accessing information quickly.
Recommended Computer SpecificationsFreshman entering college or university ask every year is it possible to be able to use a MacBook Pro, Air, iMac for studying and doing assignments?
Yes, you definitely can as long as you install the minimum hardware specs required to run your machine fast and with no big risk of freezing or crashing.
Minimum Specs NeededTo do your work quickly and efficiently, as an entry level you will want a computer with:
- at least 6GB of RAM,
- at least 500 GB capacity in the hard drive,
- a good screen resolution,
- a dedicated graphics card,
- a CPU that is an Intel i5 or better.
Recommended Specs for Best Performance
For maximum performance, consider getting a computer with:
- 8GB of RAM,
- a solid state hard drive (or SSD for short),
- a resolution greater than 1600 x 900.
CPU SpeedThe CPU speed of your computer will make all of the difference.
Engineering programs, like AutoCAD, use large databases that can take a long time to compile without the proper CPU speed.
You already have enough work to do as an engineering student. You don’t want your laptop to slow you down!
Simulation software and Matlab are also CPU exhaustive, so by purchasing a laptop with a good CPU, you will already be working your way towards better grades.
Operating SystemLet us take a step away from purely technical requirements for a second and discuss operating systems.
There was a time when Mac laptops were not compatible with many of the software necessary for engineering. That is not longer the case.
Most programs are compatible with both Mac and Windows now. This means deciding whether or not to buy a Apple laptop for engineering school is no longer a concern.
You will, however, want to get one with enough memory to handle a Windows partition, just in case you run into software that is not compatible with the Mac operating system.
Hard Disk MemoryYou’re going to need to install a lot of software, and create a lot of drafts on your new computer.
You’ll probably have:
- CATIA,
- ANSYS,
- Solidworks,
- and of course AutoCAD.
Despite being an engineering student, you’re also still going to want to download songs, games, TV shows, and movies.
You’re going to need enough storage to handle all of this, so try to get at least 500GB of storage if you want your laptop to last you a long time.
RAMA high functioning CPU is nothing without a good amount of RAM.
You don’t need to go crazy here, but if you can afford it, it is helpful to have 16GB of RAM. If not, you will need to stay in the 8 to 12 GB range for decent performance.
A capable graphics adapter is more important if you must choose between that and RAM.
Video CardsAutoCAD, MATLAB, and Solidworks frequently render videos and apply designs in 3D environments. For the efficient use of these programs, you will need a dedicated video card.
A 2GB DDR3 graphics card will fit the minimum requirements, but if you are a gamer as well, you might want to look into a DDR5 graphics card.
ConclusionMany people think that Mac computers are only useful for graphic design.
The truth is Mac computers can also be used to develop products in engineering.
Most, if not all of the programs required for use during your time as an engineering major are compatible with the Mac OS, and if they aren’t you can always create a Windows partition.
Mac laptops for students are sleek and typically last quite long, so if you are looking to buy a laptop that will last you for at least five years, you may want to consider a Mac.
If you are a gamer, however, you know that this will not work, and you will certainly want to stick with Windows for its superior gaming ability.
Your chosen operating system is not the only important thing.
You need to remember that a computer is only as good as its user. So you need to choose a laptop for college based on your individual wants and requirements. It is also a good idea to check out what your school specifically requires (like MIT for example) for classes, as that will be the most important thing over the next four years.