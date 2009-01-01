Apple iPhone Blog

Use a Golf Swing Analyzer App When Practicing

If you’re a keen golfer then you may be surprised to learn just how much your smart phone can help you!





Golf apps are hitting the market every day and you can get some seriously cool information from them.





Golfers all know how important regular practice is. The next time you go the the range to hit a bucket of balls or maybe you are on a golf trip with buddies on different courses, use one of the following Apple apps.





Below we have listed our favourite & top rated golf swing analyzer apps for 2017.

#1 V1 Golf App

V1 Golf App for iPhone or iPad

Often regarded as the best golf swing app analyser, V1 Golf allows you to record, analyse and compare your swing against 50 PGA, LPGA, and Champions Tour Players.





These include names such as:

Darren Clarke,

Rory McIlroy,

Lee Westwood,

Freddy Couples,

Vijay Singh,

Lorena Ochoa and,

Karrie Webb.

The app allows players to play back their swing in slo-motion and upload their video to have it analysed by a professional (additional cost).