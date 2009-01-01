Apple iPhone Blog

|Use a Golf Swing Analyzer App When Practicing
Golf apps are hitting the market every day and you can get some seriously cool information from them.
Golfers all know how important regular practice is. The next time you go the the range to hit a bucket of balls or maybe you are on a golf trip with buddies on different courses, use one of the following Apple apps.
Below we have listed our favourite & top rated golf swing analyzer apps for 2017.
#1 V1 Golf App
|V1 Golf App for iPhone or iPad
Here is a list of questions and answers on their support site at v1sports.desk.com
We found this useful review of the app on usgolftv.com
For more FAQ's on how to use the app go to hudl.com
Find out more about why Dr Rousseau is an expert in swing analysis at noelrousseaugolf.com
The free app lets you view a swing library and capture your own swing for analysis just like these on golfassessor.com
Find out more on app support questions on zepp.com
Device Compatibility
- iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch.
- Requires 29.3mb storage space.
CostCost $4.99 to download on the iTunes store plus there are extra in-app purchase options.
#2 Golf Channel Academy App
|Golf Channel Academy App for iPhone or iPad
Golf Channel Academy provides an epic library of tutorials from top gold instructors such as:
- Dana Rader,
- Michael Breed and,
- Marin Hall.
Device Compatibility
- iPhone & iPad.
- Requires 35.2mb storage space.
CostFree to download on the iTunes store plus there are extra in-app purchase options.
#3 Hudl Technique Golf: Slow Motion Swing Analysis App
|Hudl Technique Golf App for iPhone or iPad
The app allows you to capture your swing frame by frame and then compare against top pros.
You can record voice over comments on your swing analysis and watch your swing compared up against a pros, side by side!
The app also allows you to share your golf swing videos with others on the app.
Device Compatibility
- iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch.
- Requires 87.4mb storage space.
CostFree to download on the iTunes store plus there are extra in-app purchase options.
#4 The Everyday Golf Coach App
|Golf Coach App by Dr Noel Rousseau for iPhone or iPad
The app takes you through a series of 38 high definition coaching videos from PGA professional, Dr. Noel Rousseau.
The lessons discuss all major swing elements and allows you to compare your swing to professional swing models.
You can overlay videos and play back to analyse in more depth.
Device Compatibility
- iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch.
- Requires 1.14 Gb storage space.
CostCosts either $5.99 for iPhone or $6.99 for iPad to download on the iTunes store.
#5 Zepp Golf Swing Analyzer App
|Zepp Golf Swing Analyzer App for iPhone, iPad & Apple watch
However, if you purchase the $150 Zepp sensor and attach it to your glove, you’ll get incredible readings of your club speed, backswing length and many more options. The app then combines your sensor measurements and evaluates your swing.
Device Compatibility
- iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch.
- Requires 217mb storage space.
CostFree to download on the iTunes store plus there are extra option to buy the $149.99 sensor to link up with your Apple Watch & unlock extra features.
Do you know any more apps that help people train their golf swing to help improve their golf game ? Feel free to suggest some to us!