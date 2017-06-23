Apple iPhone Blog

How to Use Your iPhone on Site to Solve Engineering Problems

Did you know you can make your iPhone a handy engineering tool by using apps?





Most people think iPhones are only good for making calls, typing texts, browsing social media & the web, casual gaming or maybe as a smart home app .





However, if you're an professional engineer or engineering student then the little gadget you carry in your pocket can be a very useful as work tool.





iPhone engineering apps can make a task simpler by solving mathematical and logical problems plus reducing the time taken to make decisions.





Moreover, unlike running desktop applications on a MacBook for engineers , which are restricted only to indoor use, iPhone apps liberate engineers to work on the site, away from the office.





Currently, the Apple App Store is filled with useful engineering apps, and new ones are being launched every day. Although this translates to more options, it can be challenging to keep track of the latest and most popular apps in specific engineering disciplines.





Nevertheless, there are those apps that stand out from the rest. If you're an aspiring or established engineer looking to make better use of your iPhone, the apps below are perfect for the job.

We’re here to look at the best engineering apps to install on your iPhone, iPod or iPad.

We've hunted around in various app categories for the best app that includes the drawing tools, reference guides and scientific formula calculators for engineers.

#1 - Graphic Calculator

Graphic Calculator App for iPhone or iPad

Useful for engineers, scientists, and technical students, the Graphic Calculator will turn your iPhone into a high-resolution scientific calculator and function plotter.





The app supports a myriad of mathematical functions, and its calculator is powerful, yet easy to use.





Graphic Calculator enables you to plot and trace multiple equations on the same graph, evaluate your chart at any x value with the calculator screen, find exact (x, y) coordinates for roots and intersections using the trace mode, and make use of conditional statements to restrict the domain and graph piecewise functions.





Features like pinch to zoom, support for portrait and landscape modes, and a custom keyboard promote the app's functionality. And, when you wish to share results with your colleagues, you can email a graph or display it on a TV, external monitor or projector using Apple's VGA adapter .

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 4.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Size: 0.6 MB MB storage space

Languages: English

Cost:

Cost $1.99 to download on the iTunes store .

#2 - Engineering Professional

Engineering Professional App for iPhone or iPad

Combining over 650 formulas in electrical, civil, mechanical, chemical and environmental engineering, Engineering Professional is an excellent reference tool for any student or professional.





Engineers can accurately determine a broad range of measurable parameters, including calculations on shafts and loads on beams. You also get 100 conversion formulas and a section for determining Area formulas.





Perhaps the best thing about the app is that everything can be saved in real time. You can take a break from your computations and resume exactly where you left off after lunch. Recent and favorite formulas are also easily accessible, and you can email results to colleagues or classmates.





With the developers adding new formulas every day, Engineering Professional is expanding and is expected to grow to over 1000 formulas eventually.





This app is in the $10-20 range, but it is money well-spent considering the many useful formulas it brings to your fingertips

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 4.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Size: 70.6 MB storage space

Languages: English

Cost:

Cost $11.99 to download on the iTunes store .

#3 - Engineering Unit Conversion

Engineering Unit Conversion App for iPhone or iPad

Engineers, scientists, and students can get work done a little faster with Engineering Unit Conversion. The app offers quick conversion of measurements across all the dimensions you need daily, with all the units you commonly use.





Unlike the many other converters on the App Store, Engineering Unit Conversion supports negative value calculations and exponents.





However, what sets it apart is its intuitive, user-friendly interface. Inputting the value to be converted, and then selecting the unit you wish to convert from will not only display the conversion to the specified unit, but all units within that dimension.

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 5.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Size: 3.3 MB storage space

Languages: English

Cost:

Cost $1.99 to download on the iTunes store .

#4 - AutoCAD DWG Viewer & Editor

AutoCAD App for iPhone or iPad

If you've had a go at Autodesk's array of engineering and architectural apps, the layout of AutoCAD WS will likely seem familiar.





While not nearly as feature-packed as the Windows and Mac equivalents, AutoCAD WS lets engineers and students view, edit and share DWG drawings on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch - anytime, anywhere.





The app is accurate, fast and offers many functions such as drawing modification and markup, advanced drawing and editing tools, viewing and selecting existing blocks to add to a drawing and GPS for orienting yourself in a drawing.





Features like cloud and email support, offline mode, and PDF conversion make the app a complete package for the engineer on the go. You can also make use of Design Feed to share your plans in the field and add notes and photos to provide feedback to your colleagues.





All users get a 7-day free trial of the premium version, after which students can subscribe to premium for free!

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Size: 478 MB storage space

Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese

Cost:

Free to download on the iTunes store plus there are extra in-app purchase options costing up to $99.99 for the premium annual subscription.

#5 - EE Basics

EE Basics App for iPhone or iPad

Any student or young professional will appreciate the excellent reference database that is EE Basics.





This app brings an extensive selection of engineering laws, equations, tables, articles and other reference material to the palm of your hand.





Whether you're out in the field or preparing your final college report, you have a lot to gain from the many resources that come with the app. Even better is the fact that all the content is available offline, with the option to search the Web for further information.

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Size: 27.8 MB storage space

Languages: English, Chinese, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish

Cost:

Cost $6.99 to download on the iTunes store .





With their smartphones in hand, engineers and engineering students can access impressively useful tools that will promote efficiency at school and in the field. None for Apple Watch yet, but watch this space!





What are your thoughts on apps for engineers?

Do you have a engineering app for iPhone that you consider to be the best?