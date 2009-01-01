Apple iPhone Blog

Use an App on Your Phone when on Your next Pub Crawl Night Out

Are there any pub crawl apps what I can download to my smartphone??





That was my friend’s first question, when we arrived to London. After having a tremendous ruin pub crawl in Budapest , we decided to get well prepared. Actually we found a lot of pub crawl apps. We wouldn't have thought how many we found.





With these apps you can get some seriously cool information from the pubs you should visit.





Below I have listed my favourite pub crawl apps what I have checked in 2017.

#1 Pubrally





Pubrally App for iPhone

PubRally is a sleek app ideal for anyone that would like to join or start a pub crawl around town.





Easily create your own using the crawl creator and map out your whole route, or join one already in progress. Make your crawl private and invite friends at any time, or leave it public and make new ones.





“With the pub crawl phenomena surging and currently drawing millions of glass raising fans, it’s time to go digital. Whether you plan a private crawl with close friends or a monster public crawl with thousands of distant relatives, there’s a new app for that. PubRally™ keeps the fun on track when the action pours across town.”

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Requires 5.8 MB storage space.

Language: English

Cost:

Free to download on the iTunes store.









#2 Pub Crawl by PubDroid





Pub Crawl Android App from PubDroid

With the pub crawl from pubdroid.com you can easily follow all the details of the ongoing crawl using your android portable device.





The app will show you the way to the pub where you friends are drinking this very minute.





It will count down and let you know when it’s time for the party to move on to the next pub, it will guide you through the streets from pub to pub,

it will list all pubs to visit on the crawl and it will even enable you to send short messages to all pub crawl participants.





Before you can go out and enjoy a pub crawl using this app, a pub crawl organizer needs to set up the details of the pub crawl at www.pubdroid.com .





Using the provided map tools and online pub database it is easy and fast to define your unique pub crawl. And if your favorite pub is not listed in the database – you can add it with a few clicks. For your convenience, the webpage provide sensible default values. But every crawl is different – so you are allowed to change all values as you please. When saved, each crawl is given a unique PIN (Pub crawl Identification Number).





In addition, you also have the option of setting a password – if you want to make absolutely sure that no one crashes your crawl. Use the automatically generated invitation and distribute to your friends and you are good to crawl.

Device Compatibility:

Android only

Language: English

Cost:

Free to download on the Google Play store.





#3 HopPlotter





HopPlotter App for iPhone

HopPlotter is your guide to locating and visiting craft breweries near you. Discover taprooms, brewpubs, brewery tours, and more all over the world. See what breweries are open right now and get directions from wherever you are. We collect data from numerous sources daily in order to keep our data as accurate and up-to-date as possible.





With over 7,000 breweries (and counting) worldwide, HopPlotter is the number one app on the market for finding craft breweries.

Features:

Use your current location to instantly locate breweries near you

Filter search results to quickly find what you're looking for

Get every brewery's address, hours, and contact information all in one place

Plan brewery visits, tours, and trips using our trip planning feature, and save them to your account for later

Find out what beers each brewery is known for and what people are saying about them

See each brewery's latest Facebook events, posts, and tweets directly from the app

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Requires 33.7 MB storage space.

Language: English

Cost:

Free to download on the iTunes store.





#4 London Pub Crawls





London Pub Crawls App for iPhone

With over 7000 pubs in London, The London Pub Crawl Company app brings you only the best pubs in the pub capital of the world.





The app was developed by http://appenism.com/





This app will guide you to the best 4 pubs near you, often tucked away down hidden alleys or through quiet cobbled London street.





Some features of this app include:

A map showing all the 40 pub walks / crawls in London (consisting of 160 quality pubs)

An outline of each crawl:

Distance to walk



Best time of the day & week to do



Start & end Tube stations

Four pubs per pub crawl in an area, so you can experience varied English pubs

A Google map showing the 4 pubs on the selected walk / crawl, and in what order to visit the pubs

A very handy offline maps – showing the 4 pubs on the selected walk / crawl (in case you don’t have a data connection on your phone)

Details on each pub (picture, address, phone, website, our comments about that pub, nearest Tube station and next pub on the walk / crawl)

Send pub details to a friend via email, Facebook, Twitter or SMS

Browse or search for pubs by pub name, Tube station or walk / crawl name

“Find nearest pub!” button (if your GPS is on it’ll show you the closest top London pub, according to Jonno & Troy)

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Requires 28.1 MB storage space.

Language: English

Cost:

Cost $0.99 to download on the iTunes store plus there is an extra in-app purchase options to premium for $5.99.





#5 Pub Crawl Web Summit





Pub Crawl Web Summit App for iPhone

Night networking app for the Pub Crawl events that take place in the Web Summit 2015 technology event in Dublin, Ireland.





With this application you can find pubs in Dublin where you can do night networking while relaxing with a beer.





The mobile application's dynamic content comes from pocketwarp.com website.





Features include:





List view of most of the pubs in Dublin

Detailed pub presentation with photo, address, map, phone, website, e-mail

Tap to call, tap to email

Get map directions to get to the pub

Map view of the pubs with filters

Find a pub near me (Ordering of pubs based on your location)

Guestbook, which you can leave your comments about your night experience in Web Summit Pub Crawl events and night networking

Share the pub you are visiting

Twitter stream, and posting

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Requires 12.0 MB storage space.

Language: English

Cost:

Free to download on the iTunes store.







