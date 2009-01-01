Apple iPhone Blog

How to Use an iPhone App to Help Improve Your Sleep Patterns

Do you want to start tracking your sleep patterns with your iPhone?

We have talked about using smart home app to customise your bedroom or about being able to track a food allergy . Now how about customizing your body clock?



We know adults use all kinds of meditation techniques or even white noise apps for helping to fall asleep.

We’re here to look at the best sleep apps to install on your old or new iPhone, iPod or iPad.

We hunted around in various iTunes app categories for the best sleep app that includes a wake up call alarm all the way to the best iPhone sleep apps for tracking sleep patterns.

How Little We Know About Proper Sleep

We all inherently know it but choose not to think about it, which doesn’t make it any less true - sleep is the single most under-appreciated and misunderstood aspect of human wellness.

Let’s take a moment to think about what we actually know about sleep. If you took that moment here, chances are you came up with something common-place like, “I need to sleep for 8 hours.”

Most people do…not understanding how or why that's a myth. We spend thousands on expensive mattresses , yet, when it comes to planning our sleep, we're short thinkers.





Hopefully, for those reading this article, that changes today.

Decades Old Sleep Myths We Still Believe

The famous survey sponsored by the National Sleep Foundation conducted almost two decades ago left doctors baffled about how little Americans know about sleep. In fact, the part of the survey that was the most mind-boggling is how many myths that are downright wrong we take as absolute truths.

Here’s the scary part – the perception of most of those harming myths hasn’t changed since 1998 when the survey was conducted.

C’mon, That Can’t Be True, Can It?

It’s only natural that you’d think so. After all, we did invent 4G and an artificial heart since those years, so…yeah, that can’t be true.

Below are a few things that people got wrong in the 1998 survey:

The older you get the less sleep you need

While driving, raising the volume of the radio will help you stay awake

The human body is a machine that can adapt to a “night-shift” sleep regimen

Honestly, if it wasn’t for the context of this article, how many of these you’d say are true?

The Good News

Today’s guide is not about reprehension, it’s about how we can put science to good use through our smartphones – more precisely, the apps we can use to “know” what’s good for us in terms of sleep.

#1 Sleep Cycle App - Best Sleep Cycle Tracking App Overall

Sleep Cycle App for iPhone

This is one of the two the best sleep cycle tracking apps. It cuts right to the chase trying to address the 8-hour myth.

If you’ve ever wondered how come you still feel tired after getting those 8 or 9 hours, the answer is probably your alarm clock waking you up in the middle of what’s called a “deep sleep” phase.

Why is Sleep Cycle Tracking Important?

If you’ve ever wondered how come you still feel tired after getting those 8 or 9 hours, the answer is probably your alarm clock waking you up in the middle of what’s called a “deep sleep” phase.

Waking up in this crucial phase of sleep is pretty much the worse you can do, no matter how many hours of sleep you get or what king of high-end mattress you have.

What Makes this App the Best in Tracking Sleep Cycles?

Sleep Cycle tracks your sleep cycles and give you the option to choose a window of time you’d like to wake up.

It then uses the microphone and the accelerometer sensor of the phone to recognize your sleep patterns and wake you up just as you are completing a full sleep cycle.

Compatibility:

Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Required Android: 4.1 and up

Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish.

Cost:

Free to download on the iTunes store plus there are an extra in-app purchase options from $1.99 - $29.99.





#2 Sleep Better App - Optimal Wake Time Sleep Cycle Tracking App

Sleep Better App for iPhone

After having seen dozens of awesome exercise apps, the fitness community has high expectations for anything that comes from Runtastic.

Sleep Better by Runtastic is the only sleep app in their portfolio and that’s why it raised a few eyebrows when it hit the market.

As we said, the expectations are always high when the name Runtastic is attached to an app, but boy did they hit the nail on the head with this one.

The underlying principle is the same as with the “Sleep Cycle” – waking you up in your lightest sleep. It is, however, different than the Sleep Cycle in one significant aspect.

What Makes it Better Than Other Sleep Tracking Apps?

While the Sleep Cycle is set to wake you up within a determined time frame, with Sleep Better you set your optimal time for waking up and the app does the math and gently wakes you up in the last light sleep phase before the set time, regardless of the time frame.

It might wake you up 45 minutes before the time you set, but you can be certain you’ll feel better than you’d feel if you slept those extra minutes.

The premium version includes specific scenarios like alcohol and caffeine intake to determine exactly how those factors affect your sleep patterns.

The downside is that, when you see the results, you might get a few strange looks from your friends as you start ordering cranberry juice at those late nights at the bar.

Compatibility:

Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Required Android: 4.1 and up

Languages: English, Czech, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish

Cost:

Free to download on the iTunes store plus there is an extra in-app purchase options to premium for $1.99.





#3 Pillow App - Best Sleep Tracking App for Apple Watch

Pillow App for Apple Watch

In its basic (read: free) version, this iOS-only sleep app doesn’t come as packed with insightful features as the apps above.

It is slick and, arguably, sports an interface with more pizzazz and less of the “sciency” graphs and stats.

What Makes It the Best?

To think that it’s fun features, animations and sounds take something away from the Pillow is simply wrong.

In the premium version, Pillow offers detailed sleep statistics and advance Healthkit integration as well as a nifty little feature called Snooze Labz that collects your sleep data and offers sleep tips tailored to your sleep habits.

Compatibility:

Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Offers Apple Watch App for iPhone

Requires 156mb storage space.

Language: English

Cost:

Free to download on the iTunes store plus there is an extra in-app purchase options to premium for $4.99.





Do you have a favorite sleep tracking app?

The apps we listed are hand-picked and it’s hard to go wrong with any of them.

Having said that, if anything should be personalized, it should be the way you go about planning your sleep.

If you have some a favorite app, share it in the comments and let’s talk PROs & CONs.

If you don’t, well, it’s time to choose one.