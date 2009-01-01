Apple iPhone Blog

How to Generate Soothing White Noise via Your iPhone for Your Baby

Are you looking to create white noise to help your baby fall asleep?

The soothing effects of white noise are well known among many parents of young children and it's been studied in science .

Not only are parents using a white noise generator; there’s an army of adults out there who need to use white noises to help them drift off to sleep at night.

However, there’s a strange phenomenon that’s hard to explain - the calming effect of the sound of vacuum cleaner?

For many people, it does a better job of getting them to sleep than tranquil ocean waves or spring meadows.

Adults aside, it’s even stranger that the gentle undertone sound of a humming vacuum cleaner at work seems to also do the trick for babies.

But, we’re not here today to admire the wonder that is the human brain.

We’re here to look at the best white noise apps to install on your old or new iPhone, iPod or iPad.

We hunted in various app categories for the best white noise app that includes the sound of a vacuum cleaner all the way to the best iPhone white noise apps for productivity and creativity.

#1 White Noise App - Best Overall App

White Noise App for iPhone

The mellow vacuum sound is just one of the many white noise sounds that this iPhone app comes packed with.

It took some serious creativity on the side of the tmsoft (the company making the app), but they finally did it. They ingeniously named it “ White Noise .”

Puns aside, this app stands alone as the single best white noise app for iPhone.

It’s the most versatile app out there, including not only white, but pink and brown noise (masks low-frequency sounds). Did you know of these alternative sounds that help sooth us?

How Good is the Vacuum Sound?

With most lower-rated apps, the vacuum sound has a bit of an edge to it, and it sounds too much like a some vacuuming next to your head.

Not the case with White Noise - the vacuum sound is tame, and from the reviews we’ve seen, works miracles on babies & small children too.

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Size: 51.9 MB storage space

Languages: English, Spanish

Cost:

Free to download on the iTunes store.









#2 Sleep Fan App

Sleep Fan App for Ip

The Sleep Fan app, as the name suggests, is not as versatile as other apps on the list.

What we mean is there are no waterfalls, coffee shops and whatnots, but it’s best at what it’s specifically designed for - the sound of an electric fan.

Whether it’s nostalgia for the times before air conditioners pushed electric fans out of our worlds, or just the nature of the sound, there is something consoling about the sound of an electric fan whizzing round.

It’s not the only app to include a cooling fan sound, but we feel it’s by far the best one to download for iOS users.

The sounds are natural, like the fan is right there in the corner and you can almost feel the cooling breeze whelming you.

Why The App Works Better on iPhones

While Sleep Fan for iPhone allows you to choose from tons of fan types, on Android, you’re limited to four fans.

Also, the iPhone app developed by Ultrasoft allows you to record and play your own sounds while the Android version doesn’t.

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Size: 36.6 MB storage space

Languages: English

Cost:

Cost $1.99 to download on the iTunes store.

#3 Coffitivity App - Best App for Creativity

Coffitivity App for iPhone

Coffitivity is the best white noise app for the iPhone user with a job that requires creativity. The evidence from studies is ample that controlled sounds and murmurs of a busy day, whether it’s street or coffee shop sounds, boost creativity.

On the other hand, it’s not a good choice if your job requires full focus and attention to detail.

The app can be used in three vibes:

Morning Murmur

Lunchtime Lounge

University Undertones

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 6.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Size: 87.7 MB storage space

Languages: English

Cost:

Free to download on the iTunes store.

#4 Noisli App - Best App for Productivity

Noisli App for iPhone

There’s something about the sound of rain that makes us more productive.

Chances are good that the explanation behind it is the fear of missing out. This innate fear is so strong that it’s well documented by modern psychology. It’s so common we even have a name for it - FOMO.

Just imagine these two scenarios:

You are sitting at your desk and slaving away on a sunny day. There’s always that intricate feeling of prurience. You’re imagining all the different ways other people might be having fun. The more you think about it, the harder job at hand becomes. It’s a gloomy rainy day, and you’re at the same desk, only this time you know everybody’s inside, probably bored to death. That eliminates the FOMO and allows you to be much more productive.

Why The Noisli the Best iPhone App for Productivity?





Two reasons



Because the rain shower sounds of the Noisli are more natural than with any other app we looked at Because it includes a color generator that sets the mood even further.

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Size: 266 MB storage space

Languages: English

Cost:

Cost $1.99 to download on the iTunes store but also Chrome extension and Google Play Store app available.

#5 myNoise.net App - Best App for Noise Blocking and Meditation

myNoise App for iPhone

myNoise.net is an app designed with a practical approach, it’s used to block noise, in healthcare, sound therapy and meditation.

The categories of sounds to choose from include:

Magic Gens,

Brainwaves and,

Tonal Drones.

Each of these sounds is specifically tagged by purpose, like meditation or noise blocker. If you’re using it online, it even allows you to calibrate the sounds to your preference.

Device Compatibility:

Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Size: 46.4 MB storage space

Languages: English

Cost:

Free to download on the iTunes store plus there are extra in-app purchase options costing up to $9.99.





What are your thoughts on our white noise app reviews?

Do you have a white noise app for iPhone that you consider to be the best?